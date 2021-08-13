Former Missouri men's golfer and Rock Bridge boys golf state champion Ross Steelman's run in the U.S. Amateur is over at the quarterfinals stage.
He lost to UNC's Austin Greaser 2 and 1 on Friday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Steelman, who transferred to Georgia Tech earlier this summer, fell to a 3-down deficit through three holes as his opponent opened brightly with two birdies and a par. The Columbia local picked up four holes to Greaser's two over the course of the next 10 holes to make it a one-hole game, but lost the Par-3 16th with a bogey, and they halved the 17th in pars to end the tie.
Earlier in the day, Steelman took down one of the tournament favorites to make it to the final eight.
He defeated Florida's Ricky Castillo 3 and 2 in the Round of 16.
Castillo, the fifth ranked amateur golfer in the world and former World No. 1, won the first hole of the match with a par, but that was all he took from Steelman all day. Steelman won the Par-3 sixth to square the game, and then took his first lead of the day at the Par-5 12th with a birdie.
The Rock Bridge grad made four straight pars from holes No. 13-16, which was good enough to close out the tie as Castillo bogeyed the 14th and 16th.