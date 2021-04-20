One final non-conference opponent stands in Missouri softball’s way this season. To win, the Tigers need to fend off a challenge from within their very own UM system.
The Kansas City Roos come to Columbia for a 3 p.m. Wednesday contest at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The midweek game marks the second time this season MU will be confronted by a team within its state. After dispatching Saint Louis 10-4 on March 30, the Tigers may see the Roos as a similar test. Doing so would be a mistake.
SLU holds a record of 15-22 this season, going 0-4 against teams that have been in the NCAA top-25 for at least a week. In those four games, the Billikens never offered much of a fight apart from a 4-3 loss against Iowa State.
Kansas City, meanwhile, is 20-18 and has played a number of top-25 teams close, even beating then-No. 6 Oklahoma State 6-5 on March 19. Six of its losses come to teams currently in the NCAA rankings or receiving votes in the latest poll. Two more come from the same Kansas team that beat the Tigers last week, in which the Roos were also able to take a game off the Jayhawks.
Faith Willis leads a strong-hitting team in average at .344. Kloe Hilbrenner has the most hits on the team and is a terror on the basepaths, going 31 for 32 in steal attempts this season. Those two will be looking to get in position for RBI leader Lia Lombardini to drive them in: She bats .337 with 10 doubles and four homers, helping her to 36 RBI this season.
The biggest weakness that Missouri will look to exploit comes on the pitching side. Ninety-one percent of the Roos’ innings come from just two players, Camryn Strickel and Mia Hoveland. If the Tigers’ offense can produce off one or both of the duo, Kansas City has very little to offer in relief.
Though not quite what it was early in the season, Missouri still has one of the more potent offenses in the country. Led by Jenna Laird, the team bats .337, good for a tie for eighth in the NCAA. The Tigers also have hit 61 homers, good for a tie for fifth in the NCAA.
After receiving her third SEC Freshman of the Week honor of the season Tuesday, Laird and company will try to tag the thin Roos pitching staff early and often.