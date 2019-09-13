In front of hundreds of screaming children from local schools, No. 21 Missouri — behind Kylie Deberg — defeated Austin Peay in straight-sets Friday in the volleyball team's first home game of the season and its first game of the weekend-long Mizzou Invitational.
The Missouri offense continued to roll with a hitting percentage of .512, the ninth-best-ever percentage for a single game in school history. Deberg also continued to do what she has done every game this season, leading the Tigers in kills, this time with 25. The preseason All-SEC member led the Tigers with kills in last weekend's Dayton Invitational, tallying 59 during the three-game invitational to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
On Friday, perhaps one reason for Missouri's strong performance was the overwhelming crowd noise coming from the Tiger faithful. Hundreds of children from local schools were in attendance for the morning match, and they contributed non-stop screaming and high screeching MIZ-ZOU chants that reverberated through the Hearnes Center.
“It was pretty cool,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said. “As you can see, when you get that amount of people in the Hearnes, it is brutal to even hear your teammates next to you.”
Taylor estimated there were anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 children in attendance. The local students took up three-fourths of the lower bowl and at times were so loud, you could see Missouri volleyball athletes laughing at the noise on the court.
“Having that edge against a visiting team is huge,” Taylor said. “The Hearnes is brutal place to come play. We love having the home-court advantage.”
As for the match, the Tigers started strong in the first set, taking an early 11-5 lead before Austin Peay closed the gap to 16-15. Missouri eventually held off the Governors, taking the set 25-21. One of the biggest points came when Darian Hollingsworth-Santana made a full-out dive to keep the ball alive and that Deberg eventually killed to keep Missouri ahead 23-21. Deberg had a team-leading seven kills in the first set, establishing her presence as the Tigers offensive leader yet again.
“Kylie has been really mindful to be efficient with her feet,” Taylor said. “ You can be a good attacker and hit the ball hard, but if you’re not putting yourself in a spot to be tall when you’re attacking, then you won’t be very efficient ... She is doing little things well which just makes her good.”
The kids keep cheering and Deberg kept the Missouri offense on a roll through the second set. Adding another eight kills and completing a convincing 25-12 set win with a block at the net to finish, Deberg continued her dominating day. But the play of the match was made by Leketor Member-Meneh in the second set. An errant pass by the Tigers looked to give a point to Austin Peay, but Member-Meneh came out of nowhere, made a dive at the ball and sent it over the net to land perfectly on the back line. That point sent both the kids and the older crowd to their feet again.
“Volleyball is a very emotional sport, and plays like that where you've got three different players flying throughout the air to save the ball for a miraculous kill really gets the team pumped up,” Taylor said. “Plays like that really capitalize the emotional energy we need to have to be efficient.”
The third set was much of the same. Missouri grabbed an early 14-4 lead behind a true team offensive attack that could not be stopped. Multiple Tigers had kills in the third set that led to an easy 25-14 win and the sweep of Austin Peay.
The story of the match was Deberg's play. the Tigers will look to utilize her 6-foot-4 height in every game, but the dominance she has on the outside has been a difference-maker. The junior from Hudson, Iowa, continues to be the most important piece for the Tigers.
Other important contributors included Kaykla Caffey, who set a season high in kills with eight. Both Tyanna Omazic and Member-Meneh tallied nine kills. Andrea Fuentes continued to set up the Tiger offense, finishing the day with 44 assists.
The win marked the second straight-set victory of the year and improved the Tigers to 5-0 on the season. Missouri has now won 12 out of the last 15 home openers.
“Having your first win at home is huge. You can’t win them all if you can’t win the first one,” Taylor said.
Missouri was to play a second game Friday evening at 7 p.m. against Northern Iowa. Mizzou Invitational play continues for the Tigers on Saturday at 2 p.m. against UMKC, and the weekend wraps up with a noon matchup against Boise State on Sunday.