After six years of play in Bulgaria, the passion for soccer fizzled away for Missouri long-distance runner Martin Prodanov.
He found himself not enjoying the sport he played in high school anymore, leading to a new-found talent in another sport.
“I think soccer really helped me for some parts to be more agile and more fast and in track and field,” Prodanov said. “But it’s a completely different sport. You can’t really compare them except that maybe a little bit of the aerobic part. In soccer, you’re going to run for 90 minutes, and then in cross country, it is about 20 to 30.”
While running 5,000-meter fun runs every Sunday in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Prodanov started to notice talents of endurance and speed, breaking previous times each week. This sparked motivation and interest in long-distance racing, and he soon found a coach during his senior year of high school.
Following one year of competitive cross country and track, Prodanov received recruitment calls and mail from Missouri — a place he never visited prior to enrolling four years ago. Although never seeing Columbia, Prodanov was confident in what the long-distance coaching staff had to offer.
Fast forward to last season, Prodanov was hit with the biggest obstacle of his track and field careeras he battled a minor injury he did not disclose. During that time, Prodanov noticed he wasn’t taking the correct steps away from the track to better his performance.
“That injury made me realize that I was running off talent pretty much by then, and now, I just have to work for it more,” Prodanov said. “I can’t just let it happen to me. I have to put in the work myself, and I realized a lot of things like that. That little injury I had was a pretty big moment in my running career.”
Although minor, it was an eye-opening injury for Prodanov, paving a path to improvements for the 2021 cross country season, when the Tigers finished third as a team, and a record breaking 2022 track and field season.
Over the past three months, Prodanov broke Missouri’s indoor mile record by nearly two seconds, becoming only the second Tiger to break four minutes. During the first weekend of outdoor competition, he then broke Missouri’s 1,500 record by roughly one second with a time of 3 minutes, 40.73 seconds.
After missing the first weekend of the indoor season due to illness, Prodanov was on the road for six out of the first seven weeks of the school year. In the SEC Championships, Prodanov finished second in the mile but didn’t qualify for the NCAA Championships.
In a week marked off for Missouri track, Prodanov competed in the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 15 in Azusa, California. There, he smashed his own 1,500 record, setting the Bulgarian record with a time of 3:39.34, a goal always in the back of his mind.
“At one point I was thinking too much about it, and then, it never happened,” Prodanov said. “And then after that, I just focused on getting in a really good running shape. And as long as you’re training good, fast times will come with consistency.”
Four days before the Friday race, Prodanov and Missouri’s staff were looking for ways to schedule a doping test prior to the meet. Prodanov knew he was able to break the record, while sending multiple emails to find ways to test and be eligible for the record.
“I was actually going for it, and I knew I could break it,” Prodanov said. “I barely broke it, but just in the future, it’ll go down even more.”
Prodanov noted a toll the indoor season took on him mentally with limited time for class work and traveling almost every weekend. Like many student athletes, he is struggling to finish out the semester academically, circling back to his month and a half on the road.
- Being from Bulgaria, English isn’t Prodanov’s first language, and while he speaks fluently now, there were obstacles when he arrived in Missouri. As he misses home, his support system of family, friends and his girlfriend helped make the transition smoother in a new part of the world.
“I just miss places back home, just where I grew up and things like that,” Prodanov said. “But it’s normal. I’m already used to it. It’s not that big of a deal. In Columbia, my friends here make me feel like I’m home. People are pretty warm-hearted. ... It’s a relieving thing.”
Prodanov is returning for a fourth track and field season in 2023, and at this point in his career, accolades are not on the forefront of his mind.
- Giving Missouri his best is.
“I don’t really care about how many records I break or any of that anymore,” Prodanov said. “I’m just trying to be the best I can and then everything will come with that.”
Prodanov hopes to graduate by this time next year, while also setting a path to compete at a national level. With much optimism in the next calendar year, he uttered, “time will tell after that,” about a career past the one he’s had at Missouri.
With the Drake Relays opening Friday in Des Moines, Iowa, Prodanov is set to complete in the distance medley relay and the 4x1,600. In January, Prodanov was a member of the distance medley relay team which set the school’s latest indoor record for the event.
Coach Brett Halter stacked Tigers in relays for Friday and Saturday action in Iowa, while sending non-relay competitors to the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.