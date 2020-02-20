Redshirt senior Morgan Porter’s favorite pre-meet snack is a peanut sandwich gulped down in the locker room before she steps onto the competition floor.
Fortunately for Porter, her peanut butter proclivity will collide with an important cause: MU gymnastics’ “Stick it to Hunger” meet.
MU gymnastics will take on No. 9 LSU at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center. For people who donate a jar of peanut butter to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, admission will be reduced from an $8 adult ticket or $5 child/senior rate to $4 per attendee.
Porter is one among several gymnasts who have consistently achieved success throughout the season.
Last Friday, MU gymnastics tied its bars record with a 49.400 at the 2020 Mardi Gras Invitational, which was last earned in 2004. Freshmen Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber tied with 9.95s.
Head coach Shannon Welker, who has called for consistency and more aggressive routines from his team, said Feb. 14 that the performance showed their capabilities on bars.
In previous meets, MU gymnastics had dominated on beam against teams who hold higher national rankings. Hu is tied second in the nation on beam with a 9.925.
The meet will also broadcast live on the ESPN SEC network.