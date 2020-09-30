After only starting one game for Missouri volleyball last season, sophomore outside hitter Kenna Sauer decided to make a change.
“I was motivated to not have a repeat of what happened last year,” Sauer said.
The 2019 Iowa High School Player of the Year decided not to transfer ... but to get better. Sauer focused on improving her mindset during the offseason that was extended due to COVID-19.
She put an emphasis on staying positive and not letting distractions or adversity get in the way.
“I had to flip my mindset to have no outside excuses,” Sauer said.
The new mentality helped Sauer do the little things while she was at home, like eating healthy and getting enough sleep. The little things would soon add up to help Sauer make the improvements she wanted to make.
“All of those things helped me in the weight room and volleyball court,” Sauer said.
Once Sauer returned to Columbia, the coaching staff couldn’t ignore the progress she made over the spring and summer.
“It was very apparent that she has been working her tail off all summer,” Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said.
Along with the new positive and focused approach, Sauer also sought to build a better relationship with the coaches, specifically Taylor.
“The player and coach relationship has been super important to me feeling confident,” Sauer said.
As the relationship continued to grow for Taylor and Sauer, Taylor began to take notice of her improvements, especially her development physicality. However, both parties know that there is still a lot of room to grow.
“The big thing for her moving forward is connecting with teammates while playing,” Taylor said.
Even though Sauer appeared in seven games last season, it wasn’t enough to build a reliable chemistry with her teammates. Now with more expected playing time this season, Sauer hopes to get in rhythm with her teammates.
Taylor said Sauer adds depth to an already deep roster this season. With the Tigers expecting to add a Southeastern Conference championship to the trophy case this season, Taylor hopes depth will make the difference.
However, offseason improvements alone won’t be enough for Sauer to get playing time among some of the best outside hitters in the country. The Tigers not only return their senior trio of Kylie Deberg, Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana and Leketor Member-Meneh; they also add transfer sophomore Anna Dixon from Kansas State.
“At any given time, anybody can play,” Sauer said. “We’re a really close team, so I think that’s going to help us a lot.”
Sauer was also named to the 2019-20 first year SEC academic honor roll during her freshman year in Columbia.
In a world that is seeing more and more college athletes transferring schools when they don’t get the playing time they want, Sauer instead took matters into her own hands. And through a new positive and focused approach, she has been able to grab the attention of her coaches and teammates.
Sauer and the Tigers will begin the season against Alabama at noon Oct. 17 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be televised on SEC Network+, which can be seen via ESPN online or through its app.