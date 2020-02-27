A breakthrough professional season for Missouri track alumna Karissa Schweizer just got more impressive.
At the BU Last Chance Open on Thursday in Boston, Schweizer stormed down the homestretch to outrun two of her Nike Bowerman teammates and set an American record in the indoor 3,000-meter run with a winning time of eight minutes, 25 seconds, 70 milliseconds..
All three Bowerman runners, Shelby Houlihan, Colleen Quigley and Schweizer, broke the previous record of 8:33.25 that was set in 2007 by Shalane Flanagan at Boston. Schweizer’s finish was good enough to be ranked fifth best in world history after barely edging out Mary Slaney’s outdoor American record of 8:25.83 from 1985.
The victory also gave Schweizer some friendly revenge after falling to her teammate and fellow Iowan Houlihan twice at the USATF Indoor National Championships on Feb. 14-15. In those events, Houlihan outran Schweizer in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:52.03 and in the 1,500-meter run as well.
Schweizer won out Thursday, though, gliding past Houlihan in the last 100 meters with her signature kick that won her six national titles at Missouri from 2014-18.
The record-setting performance is another achievement in an impressive second professional season. Schweizer finished in ninth place at the IAAF World Championships in October in Doha, Qatar, and became the fifth-fastest woman in American history in the 5,000-meter run with a mark of 14:45.18.
Now, Schweizer will continue to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Trials in June at Eugene, Oregon. She aims to earn her first Olympic berth in the 5,000-meter run and could also try to qualify in the 10,000-meter run. Schweizer is unlikely{ to try to qualify in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and there is no 3,00-meter run at the Olympics.