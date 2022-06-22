Seven past and present Missouri track and field athletes are headed to Eugene, Oregon, for the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
The four-day meet begins Thursday and ends Sunday. Qualifying athletes will advance to the World Athletics Championships, which will begin July 15.
Headlining the Tigers will be former MU athlete Karissa Schweizer, who will compete in the 5,000-meter race at 4:03 p.m. Sunday.
Schweizer has good memories running the 5,000 at Hayward Field. She competed in the Olympic Trials there in 2021, when she finished second in 15 minutes, 28.11 seconds to secure her spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
The six-time NCAA champion already qualified for the world championships in the 10,000 after running a 30:49.56 at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic.
Missouri's first two athletes will compete Thursday. Taylor Ciccolini will compete in the U20 javelin at 4:15 p.m. Christopher Conrad competes in the first round of the open 800 at 6 p.m. Conrad is the only current Tiger competing in running events and will run in the semifinals at 9:46 p.m. Friday and the finals at 3:48 p.m. Sunday if he advances.
Ames Burton throws in the U20 discus event at 6:20 p.m. Friday.
Three former and current MU athletes will participate in field events Saturday. Ava Curry gets it started for the Tigers, as she is set to participate in javelin at 1:30 p.m. Former MU athlete and current volunteer assistant throws coach Avery Carter will throw unattached at 2:15 p.m. Arianna Fisher rounds it out for the Tigers on the day. The second-team All-American jumps in the triple jump at 2:30 p.m.
Atina Kamasi will also compete this weekend in the Serbian National Championships. She is set to compete in javelin Saturday.