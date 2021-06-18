Former Missouri track standout Karissa Schweizer was among three current or former Tigers to advance to the finals in their respective events of the Olympic trials Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Schweizer, who competed for MU from 2014 to 2018, was sixth in the women's 5000-meter race with a time of 15 minutes, 32.63 seconds. She'll race in the final Monday night.
Fresh off of completing her sophomore season, Arianna Fisher was 11th in the triple jump. Gabi Jacobs was fifth in discus and advanced to Saturday's final.
Former Missouri thrower Avery Carter failed to advance in men's hammer throw.