Former MU track & field star Karissa Schweizer placed second in the 5,000 meter race at the U.S. Championships on Sunday and will race in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
She finished with a time of 15:49.32 and will represent the United States in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races.
Schweizer won the U.S. 10K title in a season-best time of 30:49.56 on May 27.
Volunteer assistant coach Jillian Weir also placed silver in the hammer throw with a personal best toss of 239 feet, 10 inches on Saturday. Both Weir and Schweizer will compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.