Former MU track and field star Karissa Schweizer placed second in the 5,000-meter run at the U.S. Championships on Sunday, giving her a second race to compete in in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
She finished with a time of 15 minutes, 49.32 seconds and will represent the United States in both the 5,000 and 10,000.
Schweizer won the U.S. 10K title in a season-best time of 30:49.56 on May 27.
Volunteer assistant coach Jillian Weir also placed second in the hammer throw at the Canadian Track & Field Championships with a personal best toss of 239 feet, 10 inches on Saturday. Both Weir and Schweizer will compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.