Missouri’s search for a new athletic director is officially underway, per a news release Thursday.
A nine-person team has been chosen the conduct the search. The search advisory committee will be headed by Jeff Layman of the UM System Board of Curators and assisted by Parker Executive Search firm, which the university has used in past head coach searches.
The remainder of the search team comprises three other curators, Todd Graves, Greg Hoberock and Michael Williams; two representatives from the alumni association, Richard Miller and Don Walsworth; EVP for finance and operations Ryan Rapp; faculty athletics representative Pam Bruzina; and civic leader Mike Kampeter, according to the release.
“We’re excited to launch this national search,” UM system president Mun Choi said in the release. “We’re seeking to hire a proven AD with a track record of visionary leadership, business acumen, fundraising successes, high integrity, effective management skills and a focus on the well-being of our student-athletes. Mizzou is a proud member of the SEC, and our new AD must radiate a winning and innovative approach.”
The release also states that the search advisory group will be seeking someone with “proven experience and deep knowledge of the evolving college athletic landscape.”
Jim Sterk will remain as MU’s AD until Sept. 15 or until the committee appoints a replacement, whichever comes first.