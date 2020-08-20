The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that it was creating a leaguewide body that will “identify resources, outline strategies and assist with implementation of efforts that, when taken together, will promote racial equity and social justice, while also fostering diversity, helping overcome racism and pursuing non-discrimination in intercollegiate athletics.”
The body will be called the SEC Council on Racial Equity & Social Justice.
The makeup of members for the body includes those within the conference’s current student engagement program as well as the addition of an admistrator and head coach from each member school.
Missouri’s representatives on the council will include Vice Chancellor for Communications & Marketing Kamrhan Farwell, men’s head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, running back Larry Rountree, men’s basketball player Mitchell Smith, women’s basketball player Hayley Frank and Sarah Thompson, and Danny Kovac, who are with the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams.
Those student-athletes are already apart of the SEC’s student engagement program.
In total, this council includes more than 60 SEC student-athletes.
“With the Council as our guide, we will develop an action agenda built on the foundation that all are created equal and ensure this truth echoes across our stadiums, our arenas, our campuses, our communities, our states and our nation,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “Today’s youth are our leaders and change agents of tomorrow, and by listening, asking and seeking their insights and counsel, we have begun the shared journey toward racial equality.”
According to the release, the conference has spent the last two weeks talking to “stakeholders” (presidents and chancellors, directors of athletics, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives, various sport head coaches, among others) from across all 14 schools, with those discussions creating a framework for the council.
The council will identify resources to help with educational and professional development programs for athletics department staff, coaches and student-athletes by outlining support mechanisms for minorities, identifying opportunities for inclusion initiatives and advise athletic departments and the conference on how they can be involved in the electoral process, the release said.