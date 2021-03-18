Southeastern Conference baseball is here.
After four weeks of nonconference games, Friday marks the start of the SEC season. Missouri opens the slate with a three-game road trip to Lexington, Kentucky, against the Wildcats.
The SEC has long been heralded as the premier baseball conference in the NCAA, and so far in 2021 the league has proved itself again to be the cream of the crop. SEC teams occupy the top five spots in D1Baseball’s most recent top 25 rankings, and eight of the conference’s 14 schools are ranked.
Here is the Missourian’s team-by-team breakdown of the SEC, including records, rankings and players to watch:
Alabama
Record: 14-3
D1Baseball ranking: NR
Who to watch: Zane Denton
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Seventh in West
Alabama opened the 2021 campaign with a very respectable 14-3 record. Its few missteps came at the hands of Tennessee-Martin, College of Charleston and Stetson. The Tide have outscored their opponents by an average of 7.1-3.6 this season and hope to continue that trend into their opening series against top-ranked Arkansas.
Denton is leading the offense this spring. The sophomore infielder boasts a .353 average with six home runs and 14 RBI.
Arkansas
Record: 12-2
D1Baseball ranking: 1
Who to watch: Brady Slavens
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Third in West
The Razorbacks started the season 12-0, garnering a No. 1 ranking in the process, but have dropped their past two games to Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma.
Slavens has had an instant impact at Arkansas after transferring from Johnson County Community College. One year after being named National Player of the Year by JUCO Baseball Blog and JCCC Male Athlete of the Year, Slavens has hit .340 at Arkansas with a .717 slugging percentage and a .410 on base percentage.
The Razorbacks will likely lose their top ranking, but a resounding series win against Alabama this weekend will keep them in the top 10.
Auburn
Record: 11-5
D1Baseball ranking: NR
Who to watch: Tyler Miller, Mason Barnett
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Fifth in West
Auburn has a tall task ahead in No. 4 Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers have been swept in the Little Easy for three straight series.
The Tigers enter the weekend ranked in the top 10 nationally in hits (185, 3rd), runs (149, 4th), scoring (9.3, 9th), slugging (.528, 9th) and home runs (25, 10th).
Auburn’s biggest disadvantage is its lack of SEC experience. The majority (23) of its 38 players have never competed in the conference, so the Tigers will rely heavily on veteran Miller to lead the lineup. The junior is hitting .433 so far in 2021 with six homers, 26 RBI and just seven strikeouts.
Sophomore Barnett has been spectacular since moving into the starting rotation at the beginning of the season. The right-hander boasts an ERA of 0.51 and has held opponents to a .158 batting average.
Florida
Record: 13-5
D1Baseball ranking: 5
Who to watch: Jacob Young, Nathan Hickey
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: First in East
Florida started the season No. 1 in the country but fell to 1-2 after its opening series against Miami.
The Gators have made their way back into the top 5, but have continued to struggle against in-state rivals.
Florida’s other three losses came at the hands of Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville and Florida State. Fortunately, the Gators will face off against Texas A&M in their SEC opener and won’t see another team from the Sunshine State until April.
Young is hitting at an impressive .358 clip, and his 29 hits are good for third in the nation. Hickey, meanwhile, is also hitting above .300 and has mashed four home runs in 64 at-bats.
Georgia
Record: 13-3
D1Baseball ranking: NR
Who to watch: Connor Tate
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Fifth in East
Georgia is batting an even .300 this season, which will come in handy against surging Tennessee.
Redshirt junior Tate paces the team and ranks third in the SEC in batting at .410. The outfielder carries a five-game hitting streak, including a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the 12th inning to sweep Lipscomb on Sunday.
The Bulldogs lead the SEC in fielding at .986 and did not make an error in the past week.
Kentucky
Record: 11-3
D1Baseball ranking: NR
Who to watch: T.J. Collett, Reuben Church
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Sixth in East
Kentucky opens its SEC season at home for the first time since 2012.
Senior first baseman Collett enters the weekend on a tear, having smashed five homers in the past four games. Collett lags behind teammate Church in average and on base percentage, however. Both Wildcats boast a slugging percentage in the .700s, and Church’s average comes in at .415 as he gets on base in almost half of his plate appearances.
LSU
Record: 15-3
D1Baseball ranking: 19
Who to watch: Dylan Crews, Cade Doughty and Landon Marceaux
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Fourth in West
The Tigers love the long ball. LSU’s 35 home runs leads the nation, with Crews and Doughty belting six and seven, respectively. The pair can get on base, too, combining for 115 hits.
Those bombs will come in handy in the opening weekend against No. 2 Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ trio of starting pitchers has an ERA of under two runs per game this season.
The Tigers also have an elite pitching staff. Marceaux has been extra stingy on the mound for LSU. The junior righty is tied for first in the nation with a 0.00 ERA in 23 innings.
Mississippi State
Record: 14-3
D1Baseball ranking: 3
Who to watch: Landon Sims
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Second in West
Mississippi State starts its conference campaign Friday on SEC Network under the lights at LSU.
It carries a seven-game win streak into the matchup, including a combined no-hitter against Kent State from Jackson Fristoe and Sims.
In that seven-game stretch, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 59-4 with four shutouts.
That is the kind of momentum Mississippi State needs to carry into Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where it will face an LSU team that has scored in double digits for three straight games.
Missouri
Record: 7-10
D1Baseball ranking: NR
Who to watch: Brandt Belk
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Seventh in East
The Tigers have had far and away the worst start of any team in the conference. Missouri is the only team with a losing record and looks to be well on its way to finishing at the back of the pack in the SEC.
There are some positives. After a five-game skid, the Tigers have won four of their past five and are playing another weak SEC East team in Kentucky to start the season.
If the Tigers want to see success this year, it will have to be on the backs of their pitching. So far, the staff has posted a 7.24 ERA, a number that will surely grow against the best bats in the NCAA if Missouri arms don’t figure things out.
Ole Miss
Record: 13-4
D1Baseball ranking: 4
Who to watch: Gunnar Hoglund, Tim Elko
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: First in West
At the plate, Elko is tied for third in the nation in RBI, hitting 24 runs home through four weeks. The senior also paces his team with a .750 slugging percentage.
Ole Miss looked like a premier team in the country after it opened the season with three straight wins over TCU, Texas Tech and Texas in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Rebs backed up that strong start until losing their two most recent games to Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech.
Luckily, Ole Miss has a chance to get back on track with a fairly easy start to the conference season with series against Auburn and at Alabama. Ole Miss’ current potential COVID-19 issues are not expected to affect the weekend series against the Tigers.
South Carolina
Record: 11-4
D1Baseball ranking: NR
Who to watch: Wes Clarke
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Third in East
Clarke has been tearing it up at the plate for South Carolina. Clarke’s 10 home runs lead the nation and have paved the path for an astounding .964 slugging percentage. The infielder/catcher has earned player of the week honors for two straight weeks from Perfect Game after belting five home runs in three games last week.
South Carolina started the season with an unblemished 11-0 record, but has since been swept out of Austin, Texas, by the Longhorns and beaten 9-4 at home against Davidson. Things aren’t looking up for the Gamecocks, especially as they play No. 2 Vanderbilt on the road for opening weekend.
Tennessee
Record: 15-3
D1Baseball ranking: 13
Who to watch: Liam Spence
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Fourth in East
Tennessee stumbled in late February, dropping back-to-back games to Indiana State, but worked its way back into the No. 13 spot in this week’s D1Baseball top 25.
Hitting is the Volunteers’ strong suit, led by senior infielder Spence. The Australian has established himself as one of the best hitters on the team with a .362 average in 69 at-bats. Spence gets on base just over 47% of the time and has power to boot, boasting a slugging percentage of .522 with 14 RBI.
Texas A&M
Record: 15-4
D1Baseball ranking: NR
Who to watch: Bryce Miller
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Sixth in West
Texas A&M started off the season a disappointing 1-3, with close losses to Xavier and Abilene Christian, but the Aggies have since gone on an 11-game win streak.
Miller headlines the rotation after spending 2020 in the bullpen. He fires a high-90s fastball, but struggles with command. As a staff, Aggie pitchers have posted a 2.35 ERA this season.
Vanderbilt
Record: 13-2
D1Baseball ranking: 2
Who to watch: Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter and Dominic Keegan
D1Baseball preseason projected SEC standing: Second in East
The Commodores are chock full of talent, but two hurlers headline the roster. Rocker and Leiter have so far been two of the best pitchers in the NCAA, and it wouldn’t be hard to argue that they’re Nos. 1 and 2.
Rocker has only gotten better since winning the 2019 College World Series’ Most Outstanding Player award. In 23 innings, Rocker has yet to give up an earned run and has struck out 34 en route to a 4-0 record.
Leiter would be almost any other team’s Friday-night guy. His smooth delivery leads to a devastating curveball which complements a mid-90s heater. Leiter also boasts a 4-0 record, but is just behind his teammate’s ERA with a 0.45 mark.
From the hitter’s box, Keegan looks like as good a hitter as anybody in the SEC. He’s hit .548 so far with a 1.290 slugging percentage and .659 on base percentage.
Vanderbilt has the power to run with anybody in the country and will likely make a deep run to Omaha to defend its 2019 national title.