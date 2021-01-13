The 2021 Southeastern Conference baseball season will use the traditional scheduling format of 10 three-game conference series and up to 26 nonconference games, Baseball America reported Wednesday.
According to the report, the conference considered several possible alternatives for the season given the ongoing pandemic, but ultimately chose to stick with the traditional setup. Other conferences have made changes to their schedules, most notably the Big Ten, which will not allow its teams to play any nonconference games.
The season is set to begin Feb. 19 with SEC play opening March 19. Missouri was 11-5 last year and riding a seven-game win streak when the season was cut short by the pandemic just before the start of conference play.