MU swimmers, divers rack up SEC weekly honors
Four members of Missouri’s swim and dive teams were awarded weekly honors for their performances Friday in their opening matchup against TCU, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.
Junior Megan Keil claimed Female Swimmer of the Week honors afterwins in three eventsFriday. She pulled away for wins in the 50-meter freestyle and 100 free while tying for first in the 100 butterfly, helping the Tigers sweep the Horned Frogs 193-100. Keil ended the event with five career wins, and her time of 49.67 seconds in the 100 free ranks second in the country this year.
Sophomore Carlo Lopez snagged Male Diver of the Week honors after sweeping both diving events on the men’s side. His performances in the six-dive and 3-meter events allotted him the fourth and fifth wins of his career.
Junior Sarah Rousseau was named Female Diver of the Week after collecting wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter. She swept both springboards en route to her fifth and sixth career wins.
Freshman Daniel Wilson took home Male Freshman of the Week honors. He tied for second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free.
— By Joel Lorenzi