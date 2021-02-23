Missouri’s men’s swim team opened with two top-six relay finishes on Day 1 of the SEC Men’s Swimming Championship.
The Tigers finished in fourth place in the 800-yard free relay. Frederick Rindshoej, Jack Dahlgren, Jack Dubois and Grant Reed put a time of six minutes, 17.02 seconds to secure an NCAA ‘A’ cut for the Tigers. Rindshoej’s split time of 1:34.42 pushed him to fifth all-time for Missouri.
“We had some lifetime bests for some individuals in the 800 free relay. We’re going to ride that momentum into tomorrow morning,” Missouri swimming coach Andrew Grevers said in a release.
Dahlgren participated in both events for Missouri, as the Tigers also took sixth place in the 200-yard medley relay. Dahlgren, Ben Patton, Danny Kovac and Kyle Leach finished with a time of 1:24.42.
The Southeastern Conference Men’s Swimming Championships will continue Wednesday with prelims at 10 a.m. and finals in the 500-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard IM and 200-meter freestyle relay.