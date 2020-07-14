The Southeastern Conference postponed all competition in volleyball, cross country and soccer until Aug. 31 on Tuesday.
The conference’s delay was made to “provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline,” according to a release by the conference.
The delay in competition applies to exhibition and non-conference games as well as games against league opponents.
Non-conference games will be allowed to be rescheduled by member schools, meaning Missouri can make up any games or meets that are affected by the postponement.
“The safety of our student-athletes and coaching staff is the number one priority,” MU volleyball coach Joshua Taylor said in a statement released by the athletic department. “These decisions are in the best interest of everyone involved. We will continue to adjust our preparation and training for the 2020 season and will be ready to go when the opportunity arises.”
None of Missouri’s non-revenue teams had announced an official fall schedule before Tuesday, but soccer had already canceled plans to play in a tournament in California. Last season, the volleyball team played its Black and Gold game, one exhibition game and one non-conference game in August. Cross country typically has had a season-opening home meet in late August.
“Our leadership has had to make very difficult decisions in regards to the 2020 season,” MU soccer coach Bryan Blitz said in a statement. ”While this has been an ever-evolving situation, our top priority has always been the safety of our student-athletes and our community. We will continue to move forward and prepare for our return to competition.”
There still has been no decision made concerning the SEC’s football season. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have decided on conference-games-only schedules, but the SEC hasn’t made any changes yet. All 14 SEC athletic directors met in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday.
Missouri’s football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field.
“We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us,” SEC comissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release Monday.