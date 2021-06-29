The SEC announced its 2020-21 executive committee Tuesday, which includes Sarah Reesman, Missouri senior deputy athletics director, chief operating officer and senior woman administrator.
The SEC Executive Committee approves the SEC's annual operating budget and oversees financial and fiscal affairs as administered by Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Story Lee, Vanderbilt's vice chancellor and director of athletics and Dr. Val Littlefield, a South Carolina faculty representative will continue to serve as elected committee members. Alabama president Dr. Stuart Bell will join the committee and later become vice president in 2023.
Georgia President Jere Morehead, will serve a two-year term as the president of the Southeastern Conference's executive committee. He spent the past two years as vice president of the committee.
Florida President Dr. Kent Fuchs will take over as the next vice president, and Mississippi Faculty Representative Ron Rychlak will continue his position as secretary.