Roughly halfway through the conference schedule, series between SEC teams continue to grow in importance. After this past weekend’s games, the top three teams in the conference standings remain the same, but Arkansas has jumped into the No. 1 spot. Below is a recap of all six conference series from over the weekend.
(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 5 Alabama
The highly-touted series lived up to expectations. After three days of play, the Crimson Tide won the series two games to one, but it couldn’t have been much closer — Alabama outscored the Gators by one total run over three games.
The series peaked in the middle game, when the Crimson Tide outlasted Florida in extra innings to win 2-1. Lexi Kilfoyl allowed one run over eight innings for Alabama before Montana Fouts closed the door in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the save.
Reagan Walsh helped power the Gators to a win in the finale Monday. Walsh drove in a run in three consecutive innings and totaled four RBI.
No. 15 Georgia vs. No. 12 Tennessee
The Bulldogs came out on top, winning the opener and the finale while dropping the middle game.
Offense headlined the series. Georgia scored 20 total runs in its two victories, and Tennessee put 11 runs on the board in its win. The Bulldogs belted seven home runs, including three from Lacey Fincher. In Georgia’s run-rule win Sunday, Fincher and Sydney Kuma hit two home runs each and combined for seven RBI.
Even in a series loss, Volunteers center fielder Kiki Milloy was not slowed at the plate. Milloy recorded a hit in each contest and had three extra-base hits, including a home run.
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Auburn
Arkansas swept Auburn over the weekend and sent its conference foe packing with a 17-4 run-rule win over the Tigers on Sunday.
The Razorbacks excelled early, scoring 11 first-inning runs and homering in the first inning of each contest.
Six different Arkansas players hit long balls, with Taylor Ellsworth leading the bunch with three in the series. Ellsworth went 3-for-6 with seven runs and seven RBI.
Chenise Delce was effective out of Arkansas’ bullpen. The righty threw 7⅔ scoreless innings in relief and struck out 15 batters while allowing two hits.
No. 8 Kentucky vs. Ole Miss
Kentucky fell just short of sweeping Ole Miss but still captured the series win at home.
The Wildcats trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh in Friday’s game. They scored two runs but couldn’t even up the score to force extra innings. Five Kentucky errors — helping the Rebels score four unearned runs — doomed the Wildcats in the opener. Kentucky committed eight errors over the weekend.
The Wildcats bounced back to take both games in Sunday’s doubleheader, outscoring Ole Miss 13-3 across the matchups. Kentucky second baseman Emmy Blane went 4 for 7 on the day with a home run, two runs and two RBI.
Texas A&M vs. No. 21 LSU
LSU beat Texas A&M two games to one in their weekend series.
The Tigers eked out a win in the opener, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 2-1 lead. Ali Newland homered to tie the game before Jordyn Perkins put LSU in front with a pinch-hit RBI single.
In the finale, the Aggies nearly squandered another late lead when the Tigers put the tying run on first base after pulling within one run on a long ball. Texas A&M anchored down to preserve the lead and avoid being swept at home.
Mississippi State vs. No. 24 Missouri
Missouri continued its conference struggles this weekend. The Bulldogs won the first two games before the Tigers staged a comeback in the finale, winning in extra innings to avoid the sweep.
Mississippi State’s pitching defined the first two games as it held Missouri to two total runs. Annie Willis and Kenley Hawk combined to pitch all 14 innings, allowing one earned run. The duo one-hit the Tigers on Saturday.
Gabi Deters and Brooke Wilmes propelled Missouri to a win Sunday. Deters hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie. Wilmes scored three runs and reached base five times.