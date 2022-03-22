Last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll ranked nine SEC teams in its top 25. Ten SEC teams played conference series this past weekend, and for three of those 10 it was their first conference action of the season. Following are takeaways from the weekend’s five series.
(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings that each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 8 Kentucky
Alabama and Kentucky faced off in a high-powered matchup in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide took the series two games to one, squeezing out close wins in Friday and Saturday’s contests before falling in the series finale.
Alabama pitchers Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl held the Wildcats’ offense at bay in the first two games, while Ashley Prange led the Crimson Tide’s offense. Prange had an extra-base hit in all three games and totaled four in the series.
Kentucky handed Fouts her first loss of the season Sunday. Erin Coffel and Miranda Stoddard led the charge for the Wildcats, combining for four hits, four runs and five RBI.
No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Arkansas
Arkansas took care of business on the road, winning the series against Tennessee 2-1.
The Razorbacks came from behind in the first game. Trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning, Kacie Hoffmann hit a three-run home run to give Arkansas the lead. In Saturday’s game, Danielle Gibson’s two home runs and seven RBI were enough to hold off the Volunteers.
Tennessee went ahead 5-0 after the first two innings Sunday — a lead that was safe with starting pitcher Erin Edmoundson, who spun a complete game.
This series could have played out in a number of different ways. Arkansas taking two games in Knoxville, especially considering Tennessee’s dominance over Missouri in the first week of conference play, is a strong showing for the Razorbacks.
Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Florida
For the second consecutive weekend, Florida walked away from a conference series with more to be desired. The Gators won two of three games on the road against Texas A&M, but the gap between the two teams makes anything less than a Florida sweep notable.
Makinzy Herzog dominated Florida in the middle game; the senior struck out 15 Gators in a three-hit shutout. Shaylee Ackerman’s first-inning grand slam gave Herzog more than enough breathing room.
The Gators came from behind in the series opener. Trailing 2-0, Florida pushed across one run in the top of the sixth before taking the lead in the seventh with two more runs.
Florida looked the part of a top-10 team in the series finale, run-ruling the Aggies in six innings.
No. 19 Auburn vs. South Carolina
Auburn and South Carolina played an unorthodox series; no game ended after seven innings. After dropping the first game in 11 innings, the Tigers bounced back with a run-rule win in the second game and a 10-inning victory in the series finale.
Auburn sophomore Maddie Penta picked up her 16th win Monday, the second-most in the NCAA through play that day.
Over a month into the season and two weeks into conference play, Auburn is atop the SEC with the best conference and overall record. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks dropped to 2-4 in conference play and have posted the second-worst overall record in the SEC.
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
Mississippi State surprised many with a sweep of Ole Miss.
Brylie St. Clair and Chloe Malau’ulu starred in a Bulldogs offense that scored six or more runs in each of the weekend’s three games. St. Clair went 7 for 10 with four runs and four RBI, while Malau’ulu went 7 for 11 with four runs and an RBI.
The Rebels’ defense played a role in the team’s ugly weekend — Ole Miss committed four errors and conceded nine unearned runs.