With each team in the SEC having at least eight conference games under its belt, the standings are starting to take shape in one of college softball’s most competitive conferences. Below are the key takeaways from each of the six series among SEC teams that took place over the weekend.
(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/NFCA poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 15 Georgia
Georgia upset Alabama in the series opener before the Crimson Tide captured big victories in the next two games, capping off the series with Lexi Kilfoyl’s perfect six-inning game Monday.
Kilfoyl pitched in each game, coming out of the bullpen Saturday and throwing a complete game Sunday before her heroics in the series finale Monday.
After Georgia opened conference play with two series against softer opponents in South Carolina and Texas A&M, the Bulldogs faced likely the best team in the SEC in Alabama. Georgia is now 31-7 overall but 5-4 in conference matchups, and a series against a strong Tennessee team looms.
No. 17 Auburn vs. No. 7 Florida
Florida secured wins over Auburn in the last two games of the series after dropping the first contest. The first and third games were marked by quiet offenses, with the Tigers winning the opener 3-1 and the Gators taking the finale 3-0.
Both offenses sprung to life in the middle game, but Florida’s offense prevailed in its 7-6 win. The Gators did not hit a home run in the series, but they tallied 26 hits to Auburn’s 13.
In a matchup between two top-20 teams, the series was as competitive as expected, but Florida, playing on the road, came out on top.
No. 20 LSU vs. No. 8 Kentucky
Kentucky continued its impressive season, taking all three games against LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, making it one of two SEC teams to sweep a conference opponent this past weekend.
The Wildcats staged multiple comeback efforts. In the first game, LSU led 3-1 entering the sixth inning before Kentucky scored three in the top of the sixth to take the lead. In the third game, LSU held a 3-1 advantage entering the top of the seventh, but the Wildcats jumped in front with a four-run inning.
Wildcats shortstop Erin Coffel went 5 for 13 while blasting two home runs and driving in five runs. Coffel leads the team in total bases, RBI and home runs.
Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Arkansas
Arkansas won two road games against Ole Miss to pick up another conference series win. After the Rebels threw a shutout in the series opener, Arkansas rode strong pitching performances to wins in the final two games.
The Razorbacks’ starter went the distance in all three contests. Arkansas’ Mary Haff allowed two earned runs in 14 innings across Saturday and Sunday’s games. The Razorbacks held Ole Miss to five total runs over the weekend.
Until this series, Ole Miss was undefeated in 13 home games this season.
No. 13 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
Tennessee bookended its series against Mississippi State with run-rule wins on Friday and Sunday. The Bulldogs’ lone victory came in the middle game Saturday.
The Volunteers launched eight home runs, with Kelcy Leach and Ashley Morgan recording two each.
In the circle, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers collected two wins and spun seven scoreless innings, in which she allowed three hits and struck out 10.
Catcher Mia Davidson was a steady presence in Mississippi State’s lineup, going 4 for 7 while also reaching twice on hit by pitches. Davidson registered a hit in each game over the weekend.
No. 24 Missouri vs. South Carolina
Missouri swept South Carolina to pick up its first SEC victories of the season to begin its climb out of the bottom of the conference standings.
Laurin Krings allowed three runs over 13 innings across her two starts for the Tigers. Kimberly Wert and Jenna Laird led Missouri’s offense, combining to produce a first-inning run in each of the three games. Laird scored four runs while Wert knocked in four RBI in the series.
The Gamecocks are in the basement of the conference standings, and, at 18-17 overall, are close to being the only team in the SEC with a losing record.