Another weekend of SEC softball led to a shuffling of the middle of the conference standings. The top three and bottom four teams remained in the same positions, but nearly every team in the middle of the pack moved up or down at least one spot. The following is a recap of the conference matchups from this past weekend that helped bring about those changes.
(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)
No. 19 LSU vs. No. 9 Florida
After LSU used 17 hits to capture a run-rule win in the opener Friday, Florida responded with strong pitching Saturday and Sunday to win the series.
Sunday’s rubber match was a nine-inning affair that was knotted 1-1 until Gators right fielder Cheyenne Lindsey knocked a solo home run to right field. Tigers pitcher Ali Kilponen took the loss despite allowing two runs over nine innings. Kilponen allowed one unearned run in six innings in Friday’s contest.
With the series loss, LSU dropped from fifth to ninth in the conference.
No. 16 Auburn vs. No. 15 Georgia
Auburn fared well against Georgia ace Madison Kerpics and contained the Bulldogs’ offense to win the series at home.
The Tigers took the first two contests behind Maddie Penta and KK Dismukes’ complete games. Auburn second baseman Carlee McCondichie went 2 for 5 with two runs, three RBI and a walk across Friday and Saturday’s contests.
After taking losses Friday and Saturday, Kerpics returned to form Sunday, allowing five hits and three runs over seven innings in Georgia’s 6-3 win.
Georgia’s offense, still among the most potent in the SEC, has scored three or fewer runs in five of its past nine conference games.
No. 11 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
Kentucky had lost its past two conference series entering the weekend, but the Wildcats used their offense to win two of three games against Mississippi State.
Kentucky logged eight extra-base hits across its wins in the opener and finale but just one in its loss in the middle game. Tatum Spangler was the only Wildcats starter to go more than four innings. She pitched a complete game Friday and allowed three runs — all unearned.
Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson added two home runs to her lofty career total and drew five walks in the series.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M
Facing Texas A&M, Missouri swept a conference opponent for the second weekend in a row. The Tigers scored 25 runs against the Aggies.
Missouri catcher Hatti Moore opened the series with a three-homer game, with her final long ball serving as a walk-off in extra innings. Pitching took center stage in the middle contest when Laurin Krings surrendered two runs in a complete game for the Tigers. The finale brought offense back into the spotlight as Missouri and Texas A&M combined for 17 runs over the first four innings.
Morgan Smith acted as a bright spot in an otherwise dreary weekend for the Aggies. Smith went 7 for 11 and drove in a run in each game.
After performing below expectations during the first stretch of conference play, the Tigers have caught fire as the postseason approaches.
Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Tennessee
Two weeks after Florida swept Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, the Rebels returned to their winning ways at home and won two of three games against Tennessee to upset the Volunteers.
Both the Rebels’ wins were close. On Saturday, after giving up its two-run lead in the top of the seventh, Ole Miss came out victorious on Catelyn Riley’s two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the inning. On Monday, the Rebels won 3-1 behind Anna Borgen’s complete game.
The bottom of Tennessee’s lineup spurred it to a run-rule win in the middle game, helping the Volunteers outscore Ole Miss in the series.
No. 7 Arkansas vs. South Carolina
The matchup between the first and last place teams in the conference went in favor of the former. Arkansas picked up three wins at home against South Carolina and outscored the Gamecocks 28-4.
The Razorbacks’ offense put together an impressive weekend as a unit, but KB Sides, Taylor Ellsworth and Linnie Malkin stood out. Sides tallied six hits, five runs, five RBI and a home run; Ellsworth four hits, six RBI and two home runs; and Malkin five hits, seven RBI and three home runs.
Arkansas has not lost a conference series, and it will have an opportunity to finish the feat this upcoming weekend against Texas A&M.