With two weeks until the SEC softball tournament, the conference is still working itself out. Arkansas swept a fellow top-10 team, while Missouri and Texas A&M pulled off upsets. Following is a recap of the storylines from the weekend’s six conference series as teams shape into their final form.
(The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings each team possessed at the start of its weekend series.)
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 7 Arkansas
Arkansas further entrenched itself into the conference’s top spot by sweeping Florida.
KB Sides scored five runs for the Razorbacks and went 5 for 10 with two walks out of the leadoff spot. In the circle, Razorbacks pitcher Chenise Delce again carved through her opposition. Delce struck out 19 batters and allowed one run in 15 innings. She recorded two wins and a save.
Arkansas, which received two first-place votes and placed third in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, is yet to lose a conference series. The Razorbacks won two of three games against Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky and have swept Auburn and Florida.
Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Alabama
Texas A&M took two of three games from Alabama to become the story of the weekend. The Aggies went through the Crimson Tide’s best, beating Montana Fouts in the opener and scoring seven runs off Lexi Kilfoyl in a run-rule win in the middle game.
On Friday, the Aggies trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the third before a pair of Alabama errors led to two unearned runs scoring for Texas A&M. The Aggies went on to win 6-4.
After suffering the loss Friday, Fouts bounced back in the finale. The senior allowed two runs — one earned — in a complete game to prevent Alabama’s rough weekend from becoming a full-blown disaster.
No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 21 LSU
LSU won a road series against Georgia, taking the opener and the finale while dropping the middle game.
After the Tigers won 8-1 Friday, they got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning Saturday. Georgia responded with 12 runs in the bottom of the frame. Bulldogs third baseman Sara Mosley went 5 for 5 in Georgia’s win while Sydney Kuma and Jaiden Fields each drove in four runs.
LSU scored one run in the top of the seventh in Sunday’s game to even the score at 5-5 before dominating extras with a four-run eighth inning to secure the series win.
No. 9 Kentucky vs. Missouri
Missouri, which was yet to play its best coming into the weekend, traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, and swept the Wildcats.
Kimberly Wert and Missouri’s offense punished Kentucky pitching. Wert exploded for four home runs and 13 RBI in the series. She smacked grand slams in the Tigers’ run-rule wins in the opener and finale.
Jordan Weber starred in the circle for Missouri. The righty collected three wins and allowed one run over 12 innings.
Looking like the team many expected to see at the beginning of the season, the Tigers outscored the Wildcats 30-8 in the series, highlighting Missouri’s ceiling and Kentucky’s shortcomings in the circle.
Mississippi State vs. No. 18 Auburn
Auburn pitching held Mississippi State in check and spurred the Tigers to a series win. Auburn limited the Bulldogs to seven runs in the series and held them scoreless in 17 of 20 innings.
Mississippi State’s three-run fifth inning in Friday’s contest doomed Auburn. Two of the three runs Mississippi State scored in the inning were unearned, proving costly in a game that was decided by a single run.
The Tigers used three pitchers to get the win Saturday and rode Maddie Penta’s 11-strikeout complete game to victory Sunday.
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss
After facing a vicious schedule of Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas in its previous three conference series, Ole Miss capitalized on a more favorable matchup this weekend and swept South Carolina.
The Gamecocks jumped out to leads in the first and second games before falling behind.
Ole Miss held South Carolina to four runs over three games. Rebels pitchers Catelyn Riley and Aynslie Furbush were at the center of the team’s success in the circle. Riley threw 11⅓ scoreless innings while Furbush blanked the Gamecocks for 5⅓ innings across three appearances.