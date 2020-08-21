The Southeastern Conference specified its COVID-19 protocols and procedures Friday by releasing the particulars of its cardiac evaluation process as well as adding a third weekly test for student-athletes this fall.
In a release, the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force specified the cardiac evaluations this fall will mandate a troponin level, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician. In its initial medical response plan, the conference said individuals who tested positive for the virus would have a cardiac evaluation before returning to activity following a self-isolation period.
At the recommendation of the task force, the SEC is adding a third rapid diagnostic test for student-athletes in sports with a high risk of close contact. The test will be performed close to competition. In its initial plan, the conference committed to doing two Polymerase chain reaction tests a week during weeks of competition.
The SEC announced its initial medical protocols two weeks ago, with student-athletes in the sports of football, volleyball and soccer receiving two PCR tests a week and student-athletes competing in cross country receiving a PCR test weekly. Although Friday's release did not specify, it's likely the third weekly test will apply to those playing football, soccer and volleyball.
Tests across the conference will be administered by a third-party provider.