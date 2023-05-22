Luke Mann, Missouri baseball’s leader in nearly every impactful offensive category, earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors, the league announced Monday.
The Tigers’ third baseman paces the team in total bases (140), home runs (21), hits (64), average (.318) and at-bats (201), among other categories.
His 21 home runs so far this season place him in a tie for second on Mizzou’s all-time single-season home runs list. He also tied the school record for career home runs at 49 on Friday.
MU sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler earned a spot on the SEC Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday. The team seeks to “highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.”
Missouri returns to the field at 8 p.m. Tuesday to face Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.