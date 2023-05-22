Luke Mann, Missouri baseball’s leader in nearly every impactful offensive category, earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors, the league announced Monday.

The Tigers’ third baseman paces the team in total bases (140), home runs (21), hits (64), average (.318) and at-bats (201), among other categories.

