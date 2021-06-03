Athletes who transfer within the Southeastern Conference will be eligible to play immediately for their new teams, the conference announced in a release Thursday.
The SEC's policy now aligns with that of the NCAA, which made athletes who transfer to a new conference eligible without sitting out a year. Most other major conferences have adopted similar legislation.
Athletes will need to declare their intent to transfer by Feb. 1 for fall sports, May 1 for winter sports or July 1 for spring sports to be immediately eligible at their new schools.
"This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. "While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation."
The announcement comes two days after the NCAA recruiting dead period ended after 15 months. Coaches are now allowed to recruit players in-person for the first time since March 2020.