After a long delay, the Southeastern Conference has finally released its baseball schedule. Missouri will play 10 SEC series in 2021, five at home and five on the road.
The SEC has opted for the traditional slate of four weeks of nonconference play from Feb 19 through March 19 followed by 10 weeks of conference series. Missouri has not yet released a non-conference schedule .
The Tigers open the grueling schedule with a March 19-21 series at Kentucky, a team that finished 11-6 in the 2020 season before the conference slate was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headlining the home schedule is is an early matchup with with Vanderbilt. The Commodores visit Taylor Stadium for a three-game series from March 26-28. Vanderbilt enters the season with a No. 4 ranking from D1Baseball.com, while the Tigers were left off the list. Vanderbilt finished No. 2 in last year's rankings.
Five other Missouri opponents are also ranked including the No. 1 team, Florida. The team will travel to Gainsville to take on the Gators in mid-April.
Other top-25 teams on the schedule are No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 18 South Carolina, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 23 Auburn.
The SEC Tournament was announced to take place May 25-30 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.
The press release also made note that the schedule is subject to change for television.