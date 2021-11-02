The 2021 SEC volleyball season is winding down, and the top of the leaderboard has not changed much.
No. 5 Kentucky (16-3) still sits atop the throne, with Mississippi State (17-5), No. 23 Florida (14-6) and No. 22 Tennessee (16-5) following in the distance. The Wildcats have been almost unstoppable, boasting a 10-match win streak and undefeated conference play. The rest of Kentucky’s regular season should be smooth sailing. It will face a host of unranked SEC opponents before closing the regular season at home against Florida, which could be its only test.
One of the most interesting matchups of the season will go down at 6 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network + in Gainesville, Florida. Tennessee and Florida will face off for better positioning in SEC standings as well as a higher potential NCAA tournament seed. Both teams have experienced veterans and high-powered offenses; however, Florida has the momentum. The Gators are riding on a three-match win streak, while the Lady Volunteers are coming off two straight shut outs to Kentucky and Louisiana State.
Back in Columbia, the Tigers (4-20) remain dead last in the SEC. They nabbed one conference win against Auburn on Oct. 17, which was also the last time they won an individual set. Missouri’s youth has plagued it all season, and Tiger fans can expect to see more of the same as the season comes to a close. The Tigers are out of contention for a postseason bid and still have to face strong Mississippi State and Tennessee teams before season’s close.
Despite its apparent inexperience, the sheer scope of Missouri’s struggles was unexpected. The Tigers were coming off a 16-8 split COVID-19 season and a short NCAA tournament run. This has likely been one of the worst seasons in Missouri volleyball history, and some may begin to question the future of the program if the Tigers do not start finding the win column. At the end of the day, winning matters — to players, coaches, parents, fans, athletic directors and most of all, potential recruits.