Missouri is dead last in the SEC after losses to Kentucky and South Carolina; however, there may be hope for the Tigers .
No. 20 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky lead the conference. South Carolina, Mississippi State and No. 22 Florida follow. Missouri has already played two of the best teams in the SEC. Granted, the Tigers did not have their best performances, but they should be more evenly matched against upcoming opponents LSU (5-8) and Alabama (8-7). On Wednesday, MU travels to LSU, and Missouri could get its first road and SEC win.
Elsewhere in the conference, Kentucky could have its hands full Wednesday against a sneaky Mississippi State team. Arkansas and Ole Miss also play the same day — both teams have two conference losses, more than 10 wins overall and fall in the middle of the SEC standings. Tennessee travels to South Carolina on Friday, where the Gamecocks could give the Volunteers their first conference loss .
Back at the Hearnes Center , Missouri (3-13) will have ample time to practice and improve. The Tigers face LSU at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in Columbia.
"It's hard because, and I think our girls are doing a great job of this, if you keep your eyes on just the result, you lose sight of all the improvements you're actually making," Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said. "And it's going to be really easy for people on the outside to say, 'Oh man, they aren't getting any better,' but being in the gym, everyone's making some improvements right now."