Missouri volleyball needs a win like a fish needs water. Wednesday may finally be the day.
The Tigers (3-14) are on a a five-match losing streak after former player Kylie Deberg put on a stellar performance for LSU (7-9) and defeated her old team in straight sets. Missouri will play an Alabama team that has no conference wins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home. Alabama (8-9) is also experiencing a five-match losing streak, and the team only has one road win. Missouri and Alabama sit at the bottom of SEC standings. The impending matchup could be one of the Tigers' best chances at a conference win.
Elsewhere in the SEC, No. 5 Kentucky and No. 22 Tennessee continue to vie for the top spot, with No. 20 Florida closely following. The Gators fell to LSU on Sunday on the road, and the upset was the first time the Tigers have beaten Florida since 2009. Florida's next match against Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Saturday will test its resilience. The Aggies previously handed Tennessee its only conference loss in a thrilling five-set battle just a week ago. Florida-Texas A&M is the match to watch this week, but other notable matchups include: South Carolina at Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ole Miss at Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Missouri at Auburn at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
If Missouri wants to secure its first conference win against Alabama on Wednesday, it will need to come out strong and play cleanly. The Tigers made too many unforced errors in the loss to LSU, and they blew multiple leads in the first set. All season long, Missouri coach Joshua Taylor has discussed his team's youth and inexperience, but it is getting to the point in the season when things need to start clicking ... and probably should have already clicked.
"When we have leads, we need to keep them," freshman outside hitter Kaylee Cox said. "And we can do it, we are just slowly learning to do better. It'll take time, but I think we're improving with every single day and every single game."