Ross Lovich

Ross Lovich

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Oklahoma State scored all five of its runs in the second inning, and Missouri was never able to recover. Despite a comeback attempt, the Tigers lost 5-3 to the Cowboys on Friday in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. 

The Cowboys' rally in the second began with an RBI single from freshman outfielder Nolan Schubart. Oklahoma State followed up with RBI from sophomore infielder Roc Riggio and redshirt freshman Carson Benge to extend the lead. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you