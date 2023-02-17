Oklahoma State scored all five of its runs in the second inning, and Missouri was never able to recover. Despite a comeback attempt, the Tigers lost 5-3 to the Cowboys on Friday in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
The Cowboys' rally in the second began with an RBI single from freshman outfielder Nolan Schubart. Oklahoma State followed up with RBI from sophomore infielder Roc Riggio and redshirt freshman Carson Benge to extend the lead.
The Tigers responded by putting together a run of their own in the third inning. Preseason All-SEC infielder Luke Mann got it started with a double. Immediately after his hit, Mann scored after a single from junior Ross Lovich.
Oklahoma State pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown walked sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler with the bases loaded to make it 5-2.
In the top of the fourth inning, Missouri cut the deficit to 5-3 after sophomore infielder Justin Colon brought in Ty Wilmsmeyer with a single. However, that would be all the Tigers could manage.
Oklahoma State's bullpen finished strong. Redshirt freshman Drew Blake faced eight batters, striking out one and allowing no hits, and junior Evan O'Toole closed the game out with two strikeouts.
Missouri sophomore pitcher Tony Neubeck, who replaced Chandler Murphy in the third inning, was stellar on the mound. Neuback struck out nine batters and only gave up one hit in 3⅔ innings.
The Tigers also had bright spots in Lovich and freshman Dalton Bargo, who had two hits and one hit, respectively for Missouri.
Missouri looks to bounce back at 3 p.m. Saturday, as it continues the College Baseball Showdown against Texas.