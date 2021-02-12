Back nine woes left Missouri men's golf in a bind after the first round Friday in the Gator Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.
A fast start to Round 2 repaired some of the damage, but with play called off for darkness a little over halfway through the second round, the Tigers still trail all participating Southeastern Conference teams in their season opener.
Missouri currently sits 17th among 21 teams — three places higher than it did at the conclusion of Round 1 after a 9-over-par team score of 289 — with a total team score of 3-over. With golf still to be played in Round 2, Missouri is 6-under for its second round.
The Tigers' No. 3 golfer, Yu-Ta Tsai, currently leads the team at 1-under and sits tied for 42nd on the individual leaderboard. Tsai shot a 1-over-71 in the first round and is currently 2-under through 12 holes in Round 2.
No. 4 — and the Tigers' top performer in the fall — Ross Steelman has the next best score at 1-over after shooting an even par 70 in the morning and making three bogeys and two birdies through 15 holes in the afternoon.
McNeese State transfer and No. 5 Michael Terblanche is also 1-over for the competition. The South African was 3-under through 15 in the afternoon round, following a morning score of 2-over 72. Terblanche is well on course to become the first Tiger to shoot in the 60's in the spring in only his second competitive round for Missouri.
Steelman and Terblanche both sit tied for 62nd on the individual leaderboard.
The first name on the Tigers' team sheet this week was Scotland's Rory Franssen. Franssen is currently 3-over following a morning score of 4-over 74 with a score of 1-under through 12 holes in the second round. With par or better for his final six holes, Franssen would record his 53rd round under par as a Tiger.
Columbia native and Rock Bridge graduate Jack Parker's score was dropped in the morning round as he recorded a 6-over 76. Parker is currently even for his second round.
Missouri also has an individual, Tommy Boone, competing in Florida. Boone recorded a morning score of 72, which would have counted toward Missouri's first-round team score had he been a part of its competition five. At 3-over through 15 holes in the second round, Boone is 5-over for the tournament.
The standard of play in Florida has been high, with the field including the likes of former British Amateur champion Jovan Rebula of Auburn, who is currently 4-under and tied for the eighth spot on the leaderboard.
In the first round, 45 players in the field broke par to score in the 60's. The high round was an 8-over 78. A little over midway through the second round, 53 players are now in the red.
Georgia's Trent Phillips currently leads the individual leaderboard at 9-under with six holes to play in Round 2.
Missouri currently sits last among participating SEC teams, though it is currently just one stroke behind Mississippi State and three back of South Carolina.
The Tigers will return to the course to complete their second round at 7 a.m. Saturday.