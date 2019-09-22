Serena Nash and Serena Williams share a name and both dominate the tennis court.
That's precisely what Nash did over the weekend at the Mizzou Invite.
Nash completed her impressive weekend by adding a singles victory over Tulsa's Vera Ploner.
In a thrilling back and forth affair it was the Tiger ace that would take the match after sealing the final set 12-10.
Friday, Nash won her singles match, and followed it up with a perfect 3-0 record Saturday. Overall, Nash sported a 5-1 record in both singles and doubles .
Her first loss was an early one on Friday as the pairing of Nash and Gabrielle Goldin were defeated by Nicole Petchey and Tiffany Hollebeck of Southern Methodist University.
Nash by far had the most dominant record out of any Tiger, and any other player for that matter.
After her performance it is apparent she will be a force to be reckoned with this season.
The combination of Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin could also cause fits for the rest of the tennis world.
Serena Nash is a name to keep an eye on for the Tigers as they prepare for their next competition at the Rivera/ITA All-American Championships Oct. 5-13 in Tulsa, Okla.
