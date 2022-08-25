Before Thursday night, Missouri soccer had never played Southern Illinois in program history, and looked to establish its offensive presence from the opening kick-off.
The Tigers attackers wasted no time creating pressure early and it paid dividends in the opening half.
Less than 60 seconds into the contest, forward Jenna Bartels found space on the left wing that she took all the way into the penalty box before putting her shot attempt just over the bar.
The missed opportunity didn’t do anything to hurt the Missouri offensive pursuit, as less than a minute later the Tigers found the back of the net for the first time of the night when team captain Grace Pettet got her head on Missouri’s first corner of the half to capture an early lead.
The goal was Pettet’s second of the season through the team’s first three games after not collecting a single goal in the 2021 season.
Missouri (2-1) scored two more times in the first half, with both coming in the first twenty minutes of the half.
After a breakdown on a Southern Illinois corner kick allowed Alyssa Fallon to momentarily square the game up 1-1 for the Salukis, Missouri responded just over a minute later to regain the lead.
Leah Selm did exactly what you’re taught to do in terms of trailing a Tigers attack and was rewarded when the rebound shot fell onto her right foot where she then buried a strike from the top of the box.
The onslaught continued minutes later when Hannah Boughton got her head on a free kick through a crowded penalty box to give Missouri a two-goal advantage. The goal by Boughton was the Tigers’ second set-piece goal of the half.
Both teams seemed to play a more composed style following the third Missouri goal of the first half. When the second half begun, the game took on a more precise and compact tempo compared to the mayhem that took place over the first 25 minutes of play.
Though the pace of play changed in the second half, the Tigers still produced more shots than they did in the first half. Missouri compiled 24 shots throughout the game, including 10 in the second half to keep the pressure on Southern Illinois even with a two-goal advantage.
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach saw her first real test of the game 15 minutes into the second half.
After a counterattack allowed for Southern Illinois to get numbers forward, Hollenbach came up with a diving one-handed deflection and then gathered herself back to her feet and came up with the rebound shot as well. The saves were two of six that Hollenbach made throughout the game as a nice recovery to the early Southern Illinois goal, with all of her saves coming in the second half.
Milena Fischer picked up two assists from the midfield position for the Tigers.
The win is the second for Missouri through its first three games after opening the season with a 1-0 win against SEMO and following with a close loss to Ohio State 2-1.
Missouri will look to carry the momentum from this win when they travel for the first time this season to play Omaha at 3 p.m. Sunday, where the Tigers and Mavericks will meet for the first time in program history.
The Tigers will then return back to Columbia on Sept. 1 to host No. 1 North Carolina.