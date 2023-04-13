Missouri gymnastics Alisa Sheremeta (NCAA champs)

Missouri graduate student Alisa Sheremeta competes on the balance beam during the semifinals of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

 AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Missouri graduate student Alisa Sheremeta ended her collegiate career with a 9.925 on the beam Thursday in the semifinals of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fans, coaches, teammates and announcers were among many in Columbia who referred to Missouri’s balance beam team as the “Beam Queens.” Sheremeta represented the group well, punctuating her final performance by sticking the landing onto the mat.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.

