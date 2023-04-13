Missouri graduate student Alisa Sheremeta ended her collegiate career with a score of 9.925 on the beam Thursday in the semifinals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fans, coaches, teammates and announcers were among many in Columbia who referred to Missouri’s balance beam team as the “Beam Queens.” Sheremeta represented the group well, punctuating her final performance by sticking the landing onto the mat.
Sheremeta’s score placed her in a four-way tie for fifth with Florida’s Kayla DiCello, Denver’s Jessica Hutchinson and California’s Madelyn Williams.
Stanford’s Chloe Widner won the beam event with a score of 9.95, beating Sheremeta by just a few hundredths of a point.
Competing in the team semifinals competition were third-seeded Florida, fourth-seeded California, sixth-seeded LSU, eighth-seeded Denver and other individual gymnasts who — like Sheremeta — earned their ticket to the event through regional competitions.
LSU and Florida advanced from the semifinals and earned spots in the Final Four. They will compete for a national championship Saturday.