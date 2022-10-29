Halfway through the fifth set of Friday's home match against Georgia, Missouri freshman Madilyn Sell came down from her block attempt holding the back of her right foot, bringing the Hearnes Center crowd to silence.
Sell sat with stunned stoicism as the Tigers' training staff came out to the floor to check on her. The crowd slowly hummed back to normalcy as the trainers helped the middle blocker off the floor.
Sell could only watch from the MU bench Saturday — her right foot in a walking boot — as the Bulldogs swept the Tigers 3-0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-20) at the Hearnes Center.
The hole left by Sell's absence showed how important she has been this season. She is currently second on the team in hitting percentage (.266) and blocks per set (0.84).
Missouri coach Josh Taylor chose to work Janet deMarrais and Morgan Isenberg into the rotation— both players who haven't seen regular playing time in the Southeastern Conference season. Though Isenberg filled in admirably on defense with six blocks, she couldn't kickstart the Tigers' offense.
Missouri (8-13, 1-10 SEC) couldn't get anything going offensively Saturday.
The Tigers landed just four kills and committed 10 errors in the first set, which set the tone for a .043 hitting percentage for the match. Sophie Fischer and Tori Harper slowed Missouri's offense with six blocks apiece.
Georgia (17-5, 8-3) had no problems offensively. The Bulldogs hit .286 and slammed 43 kills — 18 of them from Kacie Evans and 11 from Fischer.
Missouri had just 24 kills — six of them by Kaylee Cox. Setter Riley Buckley stuffed the stat sheet with four kills on seven errorless attempts, 12 assists, seven digs and three blocks.
The Tigers are back in action next Friday at Florida. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Gainesville, Florida.