Halfway through the fifth set of Friday's home match against Georgia, Missouri freshman Madilyn Sell came down from her block attempt holding the back of her right foot, bringing the Hearnes Center crowd to silence.

Sell sat with stunned stoicism as the Tigers' training staff came out to the floor to check on her. The crowd slowly hummed back to normalcy as the trainers helped the middle blocker off the floor.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you