The Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championship schedule for March is moving from New Orleans to Huntsville, Alabama, the league announced Tuesday.
The event will be held March 20 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that the change was made to reflect a "geographically central location" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be the first time Huntsville has hosted the event. The 2020 SEC Championships were canceled due to COVID-19 and were last held in 2019 in New Orleans.
"We enjoyed an electric environment with an SEC-record crowd in New Orleans' Smoothie King Center when it hosted this event in 2019 and we look forward to returning there when we can provide our student-athletes a similar experience in the future," Sankey said in a news release.
Missouri gymnastics has started its 2021 season 0-4 with all defeats coming to teams ranked among the top-12 in the country. The Tigers compete next against Auburn at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center.