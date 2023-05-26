Six former Mizzou standouts make up the 33rd class of the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, MU athletics announced Friday. 

Headlining the group is former cross country and track and field star Karissa Schweizer. Schweizer ran her way into Missouri's record books from 2014-18. The Olympian won six individual national titles — the most in MU history — and earned 10 all-American honors, which is tied for the most among Tiger athletes. The four-time SEC champion won MU's lone cross country championship in 2016 and also got the national titles in the indoor 3,000-meter race (2018), indoor 5,000 (2017 and 2018) and outdoor 5,000 (2017 and 2018).

