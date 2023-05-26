Six former Mizzou standouts make up the 33rd class of the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, MU athletics announced Friday.
Headlining the group is former cross country and track and field star Karissa Schweizer. Schweizer ran her way into Missouri's record books from 2014-18. The Olympian won six individual national titles — the most in MU history — and earned 10 all-American honors, which is tied for the most among Tiger athletes. The four-time SEC champion won MU's lone cross country championship in 2016 and also got the national titles in the indoor 3,000-meter race (2018), indoor 5,000 (2017 and 2018) and outdoor 5,000 (2017 and 2018).
Joining Schweizer from the same sport is Nick Adcock. The multi-event athlete competed from 2007-10 as a heptathlete/decathlete during his time at MU, finishing his career with three Big 12 Conference titles, five all-American honors and the school record in the heptathlon and 60 hurdles.
Former standout wide receiver Justin Gage will also join the class. The Jefferson City project who switched to wide receiver during his sophomore season finished his college career (1999-2003) leading the Tigers in receptions and yardage. Gage, who played three seasons of college basketball, was also inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.
O'Fallon native and wrestler Drake Houdashelt joins the hall following a dominating career on the mat. Houdashelt became the fifth individual to win a national title in 2015 and also was the first wrestler to be a four-time conference champion from 2012-15.
Swim and dive star Fabien Schwingenschlögl joins the Hall of Fame after earning nine all-American honors and Missouri's first individual title in the sport in the 100 breaststroke during his two seasons in Columbia.
Rounding out the class is former baseball coach Tim Jamieson. After spending six seasons as an assistant coach, he took over as head coach in 1995, where he would stay for 22 seasons. He finished with a record of 698-565-2, the second-best record behind Gene McArtor. Jamieson led the Tigers to two conference titles and nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including seven straight from 2003-09.
The class will officially be inducted September 8 on MU's campus.