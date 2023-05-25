Six Missouri softball players are geared to enter the transfer portal, per a report — and a response to that report — from Softball Portal, a Twitter account that tracks athletes who have entered the portal.
The Tweet named starting first baseman Riley Frizell, frequently used designated player Megan Moll, right-handed pitcher Megan Schumacher, outfielder Kendal Cook and backup catcher Addison Lange.
Maddie Snider, a Rock Bridge grad who ended last season as the Tigers' starting left fielder, replied to the Tweet, "And me," seemingly indicating her intent to depart the program as well.
Of the departing sextet, three — Cook, Moll and Schumacher — are seniors and will use their COVID year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
Frizell, a junior, was sixth on the team with 29 hits last season, which included five home runs. Snider, a sophomore, had a .228 average and drove in 19 runs.
Schumacher had a 3-1 record in her 20 appearances last season — 19 in relief — and had a staff-high 5.44 ERA. She allowed 54 hits in 36 innings pitched.
Missouri's season ended Saturday after back-to-back losses in the Norman Regional to No. 1 Oklahoma and California. The Tigers went 35-26, including 7-17 record in Southeastern Conference play.