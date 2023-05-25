Missouri outfielder Maddie Snider catches a fly ball (copy)

Missouri outfielder Maddie Snider catches a fly ball May 7 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Snider is reportedly among a group of six Tigers who are set to enter the transfer portal.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

Six Missouri softball players are geared to enter the transfer portal, per a report — and a response to that report — from Softball Portal, a Twitter account that tracks athletes who have entered the portal.

The Tweet named starting first baseman Riley Frizell, frequently used designated player Megan Moll, right-handed pitcher Megan Schumacher, outfielder Kendal Cook and backup catcher Addison Lange.

