MU cross country placed six runners in the top 10 at the Commodore Classic on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. The men’s team placed second overall, and the women’s team placed third.
Senior Sarah Chapman led the Tigers and finished second overall with a time of 21 minutes, 7.2 seconds. Joining her as a top finisher for the women was sophomore Ginger Murnieks, who placed seventh. In her first collegiate race, McKenna Revord finished 13th.
“Our women ran well up front, but we will need to figure out how to be better from 3-5 if we want to be a factor at SECs,” coach Marc Burns said in a press release. “We have the ability to do it, and it is just a matter of time for us to put it together on race day. Sarah has looked great in training and it showed today in her performance.”
In the men’s race, freshman William Sinclair led Missouri with a time of 24:37.8. He placed third overall. Redshirt senior Kieran Wood and juniors Marquette Wilhite and Martin Prodanov finished in fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
{span}“The men looked strong, with four up front most of the race,” Burns said. “Will really closed hard to separate and end up third. Kieran, Marquette and Martin are very fit right now, and we should have a solid top four this fall.”{/span}
Both the men’s and women’s teams have improved from their 2019 finishes, despite this year’s Classic being a conference-only event.
Missouri will host the Gans Creek Classic on Oct. 3.