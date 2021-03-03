Missouri seniors Sarah Thompson and Amanda Smith, junior Megan Keil, sophomores Katrina Brathwaite and Meredith Rees and freshman Jane Smith all received invitations to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
In addition to each swimmer's individual events, the Tigers are eligible for four relays: the 200 free , 400 free , 200 medley and 400 medley .
Thompson's invite was her fourth in as many seasons, and Keil and Rees both earned their second-career championship berths. Smith and Brathwaite punched their first bids to the championships.
The championships will be held March 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. Missouri's divers will vie for championship bids next week at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships from March 11-13 in Lexington, Kentucky.