Six Missouri wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals after Day 1 of the NCAA Championships.

Allan Hart, Brock Mauller, Keegan O’Toole, Peyton Mocco, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam each won both of their matches Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to keep their national championship dreams alive.

