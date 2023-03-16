Six Missouri wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals after Day 1 of the NCAA Championships.
Allan Hart, Brock Mauller, Keegan O’Toole, Peyton Mocco, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam each won both of their matches Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to keep their national championship dreams alive.
The Tigers are in third place with 17.5 points after the first two sessions.
O’Toole, the reigning national champion at 165 pounds, hasn’t been taken down yet in Tulsa. He earned MU’s first bonus-point victory with a 13-5 major decision over No. 31 Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State in the first round and beat No. 15 Justin McCoy of Virginia by 5-2 decision in the second round.
Mauller, the 6 seed in the 149-pound bracket, made quick work of Virginia’s Jarod Verkleeren with an 11-4 decision in the first round. He then became the second Tolton alum to win 100 career matches for the Tigers in the second round, defeating Michigan’s Chance Lamer 4-1.
Jarrett Jacques (157) also reached 100 career wins this season, with his milestone victory coming in the Big 12 Championships.
Mocco, the 7 seed in the 174-pound bracket, needed overtime to defeat Ohio’s Sal Perrine 3-1 in the first round. He rebounded from an early takedown by Drexel’s Mickey O’Malley to win the second-round match 8-2.
Hart was the first Tiger to advance to the second round after defeating Penn’s Carmen Ferrante 7-4 in the 141-pound bracket. The 8 seed ran into a familiar face in the second round — ninth-seeded Mosha Schwartz of Oklahoma.
Hart and Schwartz were tied at 2 after regulation. Hart escaped in the first overtime to take a 3-2 lead and avoided a takedown in the second extra period to advance to the quarterfinals.
No. 3 Rock Elam moved on in the 197-pound bracket by winning a pair of decisions against Big Ten grapplers. He beat Northwestern’s Andrew Davison 4-1 and Iowa’s Jacob Warner 6-1.
Zach Elam also won his first-round match 4-1 against a Big Ten opponent, defeating Indiana’s Jacob Bullock. The 10th-seeded Elam then knocked off 7 seed Owen Trephan of NC State 4-0.
Colton Hawks — seeded No. 22 in the 184-pound bracket — beat 11th-seeded Gavin Kane of North Carolina 6-2 in the first round but fell 5-3 in the second round against sixth-seeded Kaleb Romero of Ohio State.
Jacques, the 17 seed at 157, edged Penn’s Anthony Artalona 5-4 in the first round but lost to top-seeded Austin O’Connor of North Carolina 4-1 in the second round.
Noah Surtin (125) and Connor Brown (133) lost their first-round bouts.
Surtin, the 14 seed, couldn’t complete a comeback in an 8-6 loss to Maryland’s Braxton Brown.
Seventh-seeded Michael Colaiocco of Penn pinned Connor Brown, the 26 seed, in 38 seconds.
After Surtin and Connor Brown lost the Tigers’ first two bouts, Missouri followed with eight straight wins to earn nine team points. The Tigers entered Session 2 in sixth place.