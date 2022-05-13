Freshman Isabella Sokolova added to Missouri's score Friday in the SEC Outdoor Championships, scoring three points with a sixth-place finish in her first-ever collegiate heptathlon.
With 5,037 points in Oxford, Mississippi, Sokolova finished the two-day event with a personal best of 19 feet, 7 inches in long jump — good for second. The freshman also threw for the best mark in javelin with a personal best of 122-7.
In the men's 1,500-meter run, junior Martin Prodanov and sophomore Davis Helmerich advanced to Saturday's final. Prodanov finished second — automatically advancing — in Heat 1 with a time of 3 minutes, 52.17 seconds.
Helmerich ran a 3:45.77, qualifying for the final with a fifth-place finish in Heat 2. In the 3,000 steeplechase, freshman Royce Fisher ran a personal best of 9:04.22, scoring Missouri's lone point in an eighth-place finish.
In the women's race, senior Melissa Menghini finished seventh with two points in a time of 10:19.87 — second-best of her career. The women's team leaves Friday tied for 13th with 11 points.
Missouri returns to competition at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Oxford with women's discus. Live results will be posted to Delta Timing, with SEC Network+ streaming the meet from 12:30-4:45 p.m.
Starting at 5 p.m. to the end of the meet, it will be broadcast on SEC Network.