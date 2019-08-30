Tori Findley didn't remember the first time she raced her teammate, but Reilly Revord did.
Findley, a senior from Blue Springs, Mo., raced Revord, a senior from Hinsdale, Ill., at the NXR Midwest Regional in Terre Haute, In. in 2017. Findley broke out with a seventh-place finish while Revord finished 166th.
“Tori killed it that race and I was way in the back,” Revord said.“I just remember thinking, ‘That's my teammate up there.’”
In 2018, Findley and Revord joined forces with Mikayla Reed and formed a freshman class that paced Missouri's women's cross-country team.
All three earned All-Freshman team honors at the SEC Championships, and Revord also earned All-Midwest Region honors.
After a season of racing and training with one another, Revord said she and her teammates are feeling more comfortable.
“I find there is a sense of comfort with racing with your teammates and putting yourself through a lot of pain together,” Revord said. “It’s definitely helpful in practice to also have that in your race.”
Head coach Marc Burns has also seen improvement from the three as they've gone into their sophomore season.
“They were just pups at this time last year just trying to figure stuff out,” Burns said. “They’re way more prepared for this season than they were last season.”
In addition to the sophomore trio, redshirt seniors Jordyn Kleve and Hannah Thomas will mix some experience into the top of the roster.
“It’s good to have two women with a lot of good experience for us,” Burns said. “Having that youth and the fifth-year seniors on top of that is really going to help us.”
After those runners, the roster is up in the air. Burns said there will be a lot of competition for the spots at the back end of Missouri’s top seven.
“It’ll be like juggling balls at a carnival,” he said.
Missouri will return all of its top 10 runners from last season, with redshirt senior Sophia Racette and senior Melissa Menghini joining Kleve, Thomas and the trio of Revord, Findley and Reed.
Burns said the incoming freshmen could also challenge for spots at the top of the team. He pointed to freshmen Ginger Murnieks, the 2018 Missouri Class 4 cross-country state champion, Jenna Schwartz, a three-time state champion from Waterloo, Ill., and Isabelle Christiansen as runners with good credentials coming into the season.
He also said freshmen middle-distance runners Claire Hill and Kelsey Schweizer could make an impact this season.
Schweizer is the younger sister of Karissa Schweizer, who finished her Missouri track and field career in 2018 with a school record six national titles.
“They're rolling into the distance side of things; they're picking it up a little bit quicker than I thought,” Burns said. “So they have a lot of potential, those two. I would never count them out.”
Newcomer Sarah Chapman, a grad transfer from Maidenhead, England, will also battle with last year’s returnees for a spot in the top seven.
With that depth, Burns said he thinks the team can finish in the top four in the Midwest Region and in the top three at the SEC Championships, but added the key to this season will be developing a couple of elite runners at the top of the team.
“Do those women develop a true one or two front-runner punch that is like Karissa [Schweizer] and Jaime [Kempfer] in 2016?” Burns said. “If we can do that, that’s when we start challenging for some really good stuff.”
