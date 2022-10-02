With her team's back against the wall, Jordan Ilif caught fire in the final set of the Tigers' Sunday match against South Carolina.
After landing three straight kills for the Tigers and knotting the game at 11 a piece, she dropped her signature hybrid serve — part float, part top-spin — into the gaping hole at the center of South Carolina's defense. South Carolina libero Jenna Hampton made a tough diving dig to launch the ball up and over the net into the eager hands of Missouri setter Riley Buckley, who quickly shot the ball back down on to the South Carolina floor.
Now with a 12-11 lead, Ilif brought the ball back and spun the ball in her hands to prepare for her next serve. The southpaw took her approach, tossed the ball up into the air, and gave it a careening path into the net to give up both possesions and the lead.
The 4-0 run carried by Ilif was the exception in Missouri's 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-23) loss to South Carolina. While there were moments of strong play, those moments were overshadowed by the larger issues in the offensive system.
The Tigers' lack of strong serving proved to be the biggest hole in their performance. Though both teams committed nine service errors, South Carolina held a 5-0 advantage in aces. Apart from a few serves such as Ilif's in the third frame, the lack of competitive serving put Missouri (7-7, 0-4 SEC) at a permanent disadvantage in making long runs to compete with the Gamecocks.
The result of this dynamic was a clear disparity in offensive effectiveness. While South Carolina (9-6, 3-2) managed 41 kills on .279 hitting, Missouri landed 37 kills on just .164 hitting. The spillover from the Tigers' poor serves translated directly into the Gamecocks' strong offensive showing. In a diverse offensive attack that saw six South Carolina players make 10 attacks or more, senior McKenzie Moorman led the offense with 12 kills on 21 attempts.
Missouri on the other hand relied heavily on the heavy-hitting duo of Kaylee Cox and Anna Dixon for its offensive scheme. The two combined for 22 kills and 11 errors on 71 attempts — good for a .154 combined hitting percentage. Ilif was the lone bright spot in the offense, landing seven of her 19 attacks for a team-high .316 clip.
The offensive differences kept momentum on the side of the Gamecocks, who kept the Tigers from making runs greater than four points before surrendering possession. South Carolina put together the best run of the afternoon on a 7-1 stretch in the first set.
Though Missouri relied heavily upon the pair of Cox and Dixon on offense, its defense once again was a team effort. After Leandra Mangual-Duran left the game with a head injury in the first set, the stand-in libero Skylar Buckley tied with Cox for a team-leading nine digs. Five Tigers collected five digs or more in three sets of play, combining for 44 digs in all. The blocking unit was relatively quiet for the Tigers, who totalled just four blocks in the match.
The loss extends Missouri's losing streak to four games while bringing South Carolina up to three wins in SEC play. It also lowers Missouri's road record to 1-5, much worse than their home record of 3-1. Though they will return home for a week off, the Tigers resume their SEC campaign with a road matchup against Alabama at 6 p.m. October 12, hoping to get their first SEC win of the season.