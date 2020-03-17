The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that all athletic competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year would be canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
All SEC spring sports will not play games — either in or out of conference — nor participate in SEC championship events. This follows the NCAA’s cancellation last week of all of the year’s remaining winter and spring sports championships and similar moves made by other conferences to cancel play.
Spring football games and pro days are also canceled, with team practices and meetings remaining suspended by the league until at least April 15.
“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”
For Missouri, the decision means that the seasons of four sports — baseball, softball, track and field and tennis — have now all come to a sudden end. Softball began its campaign with a 19-7 overall record and a 3-0 mark in SEC play, ending with a 2-1 loss to Illinois in Saint Charles, Missouri, on March 11.
“I don’t know where to begin, other than I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson said in a Twitter post. “You’ve overcome more adversity this past year & you responded with strength, loyalty, pride and purpose. You defined what a class means. Thank you for setting the standards for future Tigers to come.”
Track and field’s indoor season was abruptly finished before the start of last weekend’s NCAA Indoor Championships, where Ja’Mari Ward (long jump), Karissa Roman (high jump) and Roberto Vilches (high jump) were all scheduled to compete. The Tigers’ remaining outdoor meets, which were to start this weekend at Arizona State’s Baldy Castillo Invitational, will now not be held.
“While disappointed, sport is but a game,” Missouri track and field coach Brett Halter said in a Twitter post March 12. “The safety of those yet affected by this virus should be everyone’s top priority. We will rebound, learn and grow.”
Missouri tennis ended its season with a record of 8-7 overall, including an 0-3 record in SEC play. The Tigers’ final match was a 4-1 loss to Arkansas in Columbia on March 8.
“Although we are saddened to hear of yesterday’s decision, we understand the gravity behind the situation,” Missouri tennis coach Colt Gaston said in a Twitter post March 13, in reaction to the SEC’s original decision to only suspend play. “I am devastated for our team ... I’m thankful for their commitment to our program and all of the sacrifices they have made for our team.”