March with Mizzou, originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex, has been moved to start at the MU Columns instead because of COVID-19 related concerns.

The walk, which is being organized by a group of Missouri student-athletes, will conclude at Memorial Stadium, where a sit-in will take place.

The Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association also released a statement about the march and said that a full media release will be available Wednesday afternoon.

“The goal of Wednesday’s march/sit-in is to promote unity against the injustices which continue in our nation.”

BSAA student president Cason Suggs and vice president Keiarra Slack will speak at the conclusion of the march, and a press conference will follow.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism reach me at msb8cz@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

