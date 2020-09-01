March with Mizzou, originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex, has been moved to start at the MU Columns instead because of COVID-19 related concerns.
The walk, which is being organized by a group of Missouri student-athletes, will conclude at Memorial Stadium, where a sit-in will take place.
The Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association also released a statement about the march and said that a full media release will be available Wednesday afternoon.
“The goal of Wednesday’s march/sit-in is to promote unity against the injustices which continue in our nation.”
BSAA student president Cason Suggs and vice president Keiarra Slack will speak at the conclusion of the march, and a press conference will follow.