If Missouri softball didn’t have everybody’s attention at the start of Saturday, it did by the end.
In their second day in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, the Tigers prevailed 7-6 over San Diego State before making a statement with a 10-0 win over No. 5 Washington in Cathedral City, California.
For the second time in as many days and the fourth time this season, No. 16 Missouri won in walk-off fashion. This time, San Diego State was the opponent that was left disappointed.
With a runner on third and the Tigers trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Casidy Chaumont called game. Chaumont ripped the pitcher’s offering to left, turning San Diego State’s outfielder into a spectator as the ball carried over the fence and Missouri’s dugout sprung into celebration.
The walk-off completed the Tigers’ comeback. Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Missouri found itself in an early hole after San Diego State quickly responded.
Missouri starter Jordan Weber walked the first two batters she faced in the second inning before a single loaded the bases.
Coach Larissa Anderson had seen enough. Anderson pulled Weber after she had recorded just three outs. Megan Schumacher got the call to put out the fire, but it was a near-impossible task. AJ Murphy plated one run before Makena Brocki’s triple cleared the bases and put San Diego State in front 4-2.
The scoreboard operator stayed busy as Missouri added a run in the bottom of the second. Chaumont tapped a ground ball to the pitcher, but the throw to first ended up in left field. Hatti Moore dashed around the bases and slid around the tag at home to score from first.
The tug of war for the lead continued. San Diego State went up 5-3 on Mac Barbara’s solo shot to lead off the fifth.
Kendyll Bailey answered with a leadoff solo home run in the sixth. Later in the inning, Vanessa Hollingsworth delivered a two-out, pinch-hit single to score Alex Honnold from third to even the score at 5-5.
For a brief moment, it appeared Missouri would walk it off in the seventh. Jenna Laird singled and stole second to begin the inning, but the furthest she made it was third base. With one out and the bases loaded, Honnold fouled out and Moore struck out swinging.
Emma Nichols took over pitching duties for Missouri midway through the fifth and kept the Tigers in a position to win. The only run the lefty conceded over 3⅓ innings was unearned.
With the international tiebreaker in effect, San Diego State began the top of the eighth with a runner on second. After a miscommunication between Kimberly Wert and Bailey on a ground ball to the right side resulted in a single rather than the third out, the free runner scored.
The one-run deficit that loomed large to start the bottom of the eighth proved trivial as a result of Chaumont’s heroics. In the end, the Tigers’ comeback against San Diego State served as another example of their resilience in the early portion of this season.
But No. 5 Washington was up next, and the Huskies called upon Gabbie Plain to put a stop to Missouri’s hot start in the classic.
The result was Plain’s worst start of the season. She surrendered seven runs in 3⅓ innings, marking the highest number of runs allowed by the 2021 All-American in her collegiate career.
Missouri’s offense was relentless, and it began with Wilmes, who opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.
The third inning brought about an outpouring of runs. The Tigers used RBI singles from Laird and Wert to go up 3-0. Bailey struck out in her first trip to the plate, but she wouldn’t fall victim to Plain again. On a 3-2 count, Bailey homered to left. Missouri led 5-0 against one of the country’s best pitchers.
After giving up two more hits in the fourth inning, Plain exited. The first of the two runners inherited by Washington reliever Pat Moore came across on Wilmes’ RBI single. Two batters later, Wert belted a grand slam, putting an exclamation point on an already eye-opening performance from the Tigers.
As a consequence of Missouri’s offensive explosion, starter Laurin Krings’ containment of Washington’s offense became a secondary storyline. Make no mistake though, Krings was dominant.
Over five innings of work, Krings allowed one hit while striking out seven and walking none, mitigating the Huskies’ potent lineup. Krings retired the side in order in three of five innings.
Washington’s only chance to score came before the game got out of hand. In the top of the second, the Huskies had runners on second and third with one out. Krings, the power pitcher that she is, recorded back-to-back strikeouts to prevent any damage.
Krings’ performance coupled with Missouri’s offensive attack shortened the game. After Washington failed to score in the top of the fifth, the 10-run rule ended the contest.
Across two games Saturday, Bailey bashed two home runs, Laird totaled five hits, Chaumont went 4 for 5 and Wert tallied six RBI.
Missouri (12-3) can put a bow on a perfect weekend with a win over No. 6 UCLA on Sunday. It’s no small task, but the Tigers proved Saturday that no matchup is out of reach.